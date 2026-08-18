Murshidabad teen lived in pond for years; Anant Ambani steps in to fly him to Mumbai for care

A video of Iqbal staying in a pond day and night went viral on social media, drawing attention to his unusual condition. According to a report by ANI, he had remained in the water for several days, saying that he experienced a burning sensation across his body whenever he came out and felt compelled to stay underwater for prolonged periods. Another video showing him eating while sitting in the pond further highlighted his condition. The footage caught the attention of medical experts, who examined his case and subsequently arranged for his treatment in Mumbai.

Kekurangan uang kadang bukan cuma membuat hidup sulit, tapi membuat seseorang seolah tak punya pilihan.



Iqbal Sheikh (16), dari Murshidabad, Bengal Barat, India, disebut sudah lebih dari 5 tahun tinggal di dalam kolam karena penyakit kulit yang membuat tubuhnya terasa perih saat… — Greta Amelia (@gretaamelia7) August 11, 2026

Family Seeks Aid as Health Risks Mount

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The Beldanga teenager had been living in the pond for a long period because of the rare medical problem. His parents had been struggling financially and were unable to arrange proper treatment for him over time. They appealed for assistance so that he could receive medical care. Doctors had also warned about the health risks linked to remaining in water for such a long time.

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Teen Flown to Mumbai for Treatment

Against this backdrop, arrangements were made to fly Iqbal to Mumbai for medical attention. He was then admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, where specialists are expected to carry out detailed examinations and take forward his treatment. He is now under specialist care at the Mumbai hospital, where doctors will assess his condition and begin further treatment.