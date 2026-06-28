Anant Ambani visits Tirupati, donates hair at Lord Venkateswara temple

Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani offered his hair at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Sunday.

During the visit, he also announced that Reliance Industries would donate 25 electric buses worth around ₹27.5 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), along with support for drivers and EV charging infrastructure, according to a report by Money control.

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Anant participated in the early morning Suprabhata Seva before having darshan of Lord Venkateswara. His decision to undergo the traditional tonsure ceremony drew attention as his long hair had become one of his most recognisable personal features in recent years.

Temple honours after darshan

Following the darshan, Vedic scholars blessed him with Veda Ashirvachanam at the Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the temple complex. Temple authorities presented him with Srivari Theertha Prasadam and honoured him with a ceremonial silk shawl.

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The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, is among India's most revered Hindu shrines. Thousands of devotees offer their hair at the temple every day as a mark of faith and gratitude, a practice that symbolises the renunciation of ego and worldly attachment.

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Reliance's green mobility support

As part of the announcement, Reliance said it would also bear the salaries and benefits of 50 drivers required to operate the electric buses and expressed willingness to support the establishment of EV charging infrastructure in Tirumala.

A longstanding expression of faith

Anant has frequently visited major Hindu temples and has publicly spoken about his devotion to Lord Krishna and Shrinathji.

The Tirumala visit follows a pattern of religious observance that has marked several important moments in his life. Ahead of his wedding last year, he undertook a padyatra to Dwarka, walking long distances to the Dwarkadhish Temple as an expression of faith.

Earlier this month, on June 12, Anant visited the Tirumala temple with his father, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and his wife Radhika Merchant, when the family offered prayers together.

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Beyond his temple visits, Anant has also championed animal welfare initiatives through Reliance-backed conservation and rehabilitation efforts at Vantara, where he has repeatedly spoken about compassion towards all living beings.