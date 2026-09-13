'Need to reflect 2026, and no longer 1945': UN endorses PM Modi’s push for UNSC overhaul in BRICS 2026

MUST READ | BRICS New Delhi Declaration calls for dialogue and multilateralism: All that it says

"If you listen to what the Secretary-General has been saying since he took office... there is a fundamental need for reform of the Security Council," Dujarric said on the sidelines of the summit. "The fact that you look at the way the Council is made up now, of the 5 permanent members, it is no longer a reflection of the 21st century. Whether it is the Security Council or international financial institutions, they need to reflect 2026, and no longer 1945".

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#WATCH | Delhi: When asked if the UN believes that developing countries currently have adequate representation in the institutions where global rules are made, Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, says, "The short answer is 'No'. It is clear for everyone… pic.twitter.com/6Lqd8RKGUR — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2026

During the BRICS 2026 session focused on inclusive global governance and multilateralism, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the growing imbalance between decision-makers and those affected by global policy. He noted that while countries of the Global South remain at the forefront of global crises, they are frequently relegated to the "back row" of international decision-making.

To bridge this gap, Modi proposed transforming the existing governance framework into a "platform of partnership" where every nation holds a voice. He suggested that BRICS member states draft 10 unified proposals focused on representation, responsiveness, and rule-making to establish a formal "BRICS Reform Roadmap" by the next summit.

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The call for reform was further reinforced in the unanimously adopted New Delhi Declaration, which reiterated member states' commitment to upgrading international governance to make it more representative of developing nations and Least Developed Countries (LDCs) across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Acknowledging India's leadership during its BRICS chairship, Dujarric commended the successful consensus behind the joint statement, emphasizing that building constructive dialogue remains crucial to ensuring global institutions stay agile, effective, and representative of contemporary economic and geopolitical realities.