Must've applied to at least 8 jobs at Google': Redditor feels like giving up after multiple attempts 

Landing a job at Google India is widely regarded as one of the toughest challenges for tech professionals, even for candidates with strong academic backgrounds and relevant experience. A product manager working in FinTech shared his struggles to get a job at the US tech giant over the past few months in a Reddit post, highlighting just how competitive the hiring process can be.

Advertisement

The professional, who has 4.5 years of experience, a tier-1 MBA, and a tier-2 engineering degree, says nothing has worked so far. “I am a product manager working in FinTech with 4.5 years of experience. Tier 1 MBA, tier 2 Engineering,” he wrote.

The applicant is also a content creator with 100,000 YouTube subscribers and claims to apply only to relevant PM openings. “Must have applied to at least 8 jobs at Google,” he added.

Despite having an ATS-optimized CV and sending customised cover letters, he has not seen results. “I also made mockups and strategy documents relevant for those roles and sent them to the hiring managers, showing my initiative, passion, and skills,” he said.

He has also reached out directly to Google through 40 emails, LinkedIn, and WhatsApp messages, but mostly received no replies or outright rejections. “A couple of friends in Google also referred me. But even that didn’t help,” he added.

Advertisement

Frustrated, he asked for advice, “What else needs to be done to get into Google? What am I doing wrong? Or is the competition that bad?”

Reacting to this, other Redditors shared their thoughts. One noted, “Yeah this is true. I know some top paying orgs that have very strict policies on such things. They don't want employees to make the 'Day in my life as a Software Engineer in XYZ' vlogs lol.”

Another shared a perspective on the scale of Google’s operations, “As someone once said on Quora (yes, I'm that old) 'Companies like Google can afford to hire almost anyone on the planet which means they can also afford to ignore even top tier candidates without even looking at their profiles.' So don't take it personally, it's just the enormity of their operations.”

Advertisement

Some Redditors also poked fun at the post itself, “As I started reading, first words were 'Over past 3 to 4 months....' - I had a laugh and stopped reading further. People keep trying for 3 to 4 years to get into Google.”