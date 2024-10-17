MVA seals seat-sharing for Mumbai, Uddhav Sena gets 18 seats, Congress...

The Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) on Thursday finalised the seat-sharing for 216 assembly seats, while 66 were yet to be decided for Maharashtra. Of these, the MVA has sealed the deal for 36 seats in Mumbai, sources told India Today.

In Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena will contest 18 seats, while Congress will contest 15 - higher than what it had fought in 2019. Sharad Pawar's NCP will get 2 seats, while 1 seat will be given to the Samajwadi Party.

The Congress is expected to release its first list of candidates by Sunday (October 20). The Shiv Sena (UBT) is expected to put out its first list by tomorrow (Friday).

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that his party had cleared the names of candidates for 62 assembly seats. "We will have a CEC meeting on 20th October. For the Nanded Lok Sabha by-election, we have suggested just one name -- the son of Vasantrao Chavan," Patole said while speaking to reporters.

(With inputs from Ritvick Bhalekar)