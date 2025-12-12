'My current salary is 56k, EMI at 45k': Gen Z shares his woes after completing master's from US, Ankur Warikoo's advice irks Internet

Entrepreneur and influencer Ankur Warikoo has found himself at the centre of a controversy after he shared an email that he received from a 25-year-old on social media. As per the mail shared by Warikoo, the person said that he has an education loan of around ₹40 lakh.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old said that his current salary is around ₹56,000, and the EMI of the education loan is ₹45,000. In this mail, the person mentioned that they completed their master's from the US but could not secure a full-time job that could sponsor them.

Due to this, they had to return to India in July this year and join a media company in Pune in September.

“I joined a media company in Pune in September, but the salary is very low compared to my situation. I have an education loan of around 40 lakhs. My current salary is 56k. My EMI is 45k, rent is 12k, travel is 3k, and other expenses come to about 10k. I somehow manage to put 25k towards my EMI and my dad gives me 20k every month to help. I am 25 and it feels terrible that I am stuck like this,” the person said. He added that he feels ashamed and helpless and does not know what to do next.

Advertisement

Replying to the mail, Warikoo wrote: "If I were you, I would not ask for help from dad and figure my s**t out. It will be tough, extremely difficult - but it will leave with you no choices but to work through your difficulty. Right now, the mental health hit you talk about is a privilege - because you have the option of thinking about your state and feeling terrible about it."

Got an email from this morning

I went to the US for my masters in Fall 2022 and completed it, but I could not secure a full time job that could sponsor me.

I had to return to India in July 2025.

I joined a media company in Pune in September, but the salary is very low compared… — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) December 6, 2025

His advice left the social media users aghast, with users saying that the person should've taken advice from his father.

Advertisement

"You told him to fight with his hands tied. I'm telling him to first untie the knots, then pick up the right weapon. He needs a new ocean to swim in, and that starts with a map, not motivational talks," a user commented.

A second user said, "To the fellow who sought this guy out for advice - The best person to help you out here is your father! Talk to him instead."

A third user weighed in, "Bad advice. You suggest an extreme path, where moderation would suffice. I would tell him to be humble and accept this favour from father, and make a total of it, and return with gains (interest) when he can. His email is [from] someone seeking emotional validation. You are immature."

"Not everyone who faces the wall can turn back and fight, Mr Ankur. Some choose to bang their heads against the wall, not because they lack courage but because they can't see all the options available. That is where an expert hand helps and not merely a one size fits all," another user wrote.