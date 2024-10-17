'My family needs justice': Zeeshan Siddique makes emotional plea for justice as he mourns father Baba Siddique's tragic murder

Baba Siddique murder: Zeeshan Siddique, the son of the recently murdered NCP leader Baba Siddique, has made a public plea for justice, urging that his father's tragic death not be used for political purposes. Sharing his thoughts on the social media platform X, the Congress MLA expressed deep anguish, calling for accountability.

“My father died protecting the lives and homes of innocent, poor people. Our family is devastated, but his death must not be politicized or forgotten. We need justice—my family needs justice!” Zeeshan wrote in his emotional appeal on X.

My father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people. Today, my family is broken but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain.

I NEED JUSTICE, MY FAMILY NEEDS JUSTICE! — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) October 17, 2024

Baba Siddique was gunned down by three assailants outside his office in Mumbai on October 12. The police have arrested two of the shooters, Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap, while the third, Shiv Kumar Gautam, remains on the run. Investigators have also detained two additional suspects linked to the murder plot.

In a new development, the Mumbai police issued a lookout circular (LOC) for Shubham Lonkar, another suspect in the case. Lonkar had allegedly posted on social media, claiming that the killing was carried out by Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, citing Baba Siddique’s close relationship with Bollywood star Salman Khan as the reason for the attack.

The police confirmed that a manhunt is underway. “We have issued a lookout circular for Shubham Lonkar, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend all individuals involved in Baba Siddique’s murder,” a police official said.

Further investigation has revealed that the shooters were self-taught, having learned to use firearms through YouTube tutorials. “The attackers had been given a photograph of Baba Siddique to help identify him and had conducted surveillance of his residence and office for nearly a month before the shooting. They practiced shooting without a magazine in Mumbai,” the police said.

Each of the shooters reportedly received an advance payment of ₹50,000 for the attack. The plot also included Zeeshan Siddique as a potential target, with instructions to kill anyone they encountered during the mission.

Baba Siddique, a former MLA, was well-known for his connections in the film industry, particularly with actor Salman Khan. The exact motive behind his murder remains under investigation.

