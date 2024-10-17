Baba Siddique: From politician to real estate tycoon

Baba Siddique, who was shot dead on October 12, began his career as a corporator from Bandra in 1995. Four years later, he was elected a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for the first time as a Congress candidate. In a political career spanning three decades, Siddique rose to the position of a Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies and Labour in the Maharashtra government.

For many, his claim to fame were the over-the-top Iftar parties he hosted for celebrities including Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra, Sonu Sood and Katrina Kaif among others. Siddique, the politician, was said to maintain close relationships with Bollywood and the elite but sometimes murky real estate industry.

It was, in fact, his activities in the hugely dynamic Mumbai real estate market which propelled him to new heights.

Siddique’s rise began in 1998 when the Government of Maharashtra launched its ambitious slum rehabilitation policy. The policy aimed to provide free homes to eligible slum families. It also gives real estate developers unfettered, unprecedented access to some of the most prime locations in Mumbai. The policy allowed the developers to use a portion of the land for commercial and luxury residential projects.

It was this slum rehabilitation policy which laid the foundation of Siddique’s real estate empire. He tied up with the Wadhawans of Dewan Housing and one of their first projects was the redevelopment of Daulat Nagar slum in Santacruz, Mumbai. The Wadhawans later ran afoul of the law, and are alleged to have been responsible for a massive loan default.

Siddique’s knowledge of the system, his proximity to politicians of all hues, his influence in the corridors of the offices of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), made him a larger than life figure in real estate dealings in Bandra, Khar and Santacruz. Baba Siddique had already been elected a corporator in 1995, in 1999 he was elected to the Maharashtra Assembly on a Congress ticket.

In 2004, Siddique deepened his connection with the real estate industry by registering his own company – Zears Developers Pvt Ltd. This was followed by a slew of projects in the Bandra area. One of the first was the Link Square Mall on the busy Linking Road. Other high-profile projects included Shiv-Asthan Heights on 16th Road and Maqba Heights at Pali Naka. A portion of Siddique’s extended family is said to be occupying several floors in this building.

Siddiqui last contested elections in 2019 as a Congress candidate from Bandra West but lost to BJP’s Ashish Shelar. His poll affidavit showed he then had assets of Rs 76 crore and liabilities amounting to Rs 23 crore. His assets included cash holdings of Rs 87,000 and bank deposits of Rs 42 lakh. His immovable assets or property were valued at around Rs 23 crore.

However, if the real estate industry is to be believed, this was just the tip of the iceberg with Siddiqui’s wealth and influence spreading overseas as well.

81 Aureate in Bandra West is an example of the luxury he was associated with. The luxury project is home to just 81 families and is said to have clients like actors Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and Malaika Arora.

81 Aureate was in the spotlight for wrong reasons when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided and attached 33 high-end apartments in the building. The ED had alleged money laundering by Siddique. The case collapsed later.

This wasn’t the only controversy surrounding Siddique. There have been allegations of him being involved in questionable land deals, of peddling political power and currying favours and of acting as an enabler between various interests. But, none of those claims stuck, allowing him a state funeral after his death.