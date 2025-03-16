'My only yardstick is what’s best for India...': PM Narendra Modi on decision making in Lex Fridman show

In a candid conversation with Lex Fridman on his podcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared what shapes his decision-making process, from his deep grassroots experiences to his belief in taking full ownership of his choices.

“First, I'm perhaps the only politician in India who has stayed overnight in 85 to 90 percent of the country's districts,” Modi said. “Before my current role, I traveled extensively, gaining first-hand knowledge of ground realities — not just from books or reports.”

The Prime Minister emphasized that he carries "no baggage" in governance and follows a straightforward principle: “My country first. I always question if what I'm doing harms my nation in any way.”

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s wisdom, Modi said, “Gandhiji advised that if you're ever unsure, think of the poorest person's face and ask yourself, 'Will this help them?' That always guides me.”

Insights, speed and leadership in crisis

Modi described how his leadership style is fueled by multiple sources of information. “My administration knows I have numerous active channels. When someone briefs me, I already have additional perspectives.”

A lifelong learner, he shared his approach: “If I don’t understand something, I ask like a student — ‘Can you clarify this? What happens next?’ I also play devil’s advocate to challenge ideas.” His decision-making process, he said, is rapid but well-informed.

During COVID-19, Modi recalled, he faced immense pressure from Nobel laureates, economists, and political leaders advising him to follow global economic trends. “They bombarded me with suggestions — 'This country did this, that country did that.' But I paused and reflected. My priority was clear: the poor must not sleep hungry, and social tensions over basic needs must not arise.”

Rejecting calls to print excessive money or flood the economy with funds, he chose an alternative path. “I listened to experts, understood their views, but applied them to India’s unique conditions. The result? While the world struggled with post-pandemic inflation, India remained stable and became one of the fastest-growing major economies.”

Owning decisions and earning trust

Modi highlighted his willingness to take risks without fear of personal loss. “If it’s right for my country, I’ll do it. And I take full ownership — if something goes wrong, I don’t shift blame. My team knows I won’t abandon them.”

He acknowledged that mistakes can happen but emphasized transparency. “I’ve told the country from the start, ‘I’m human, I can make mistakes. But I won’t act with bad intentions.’ People remember that. Even if something doesn’t go as planned, they trust my intentions were right.”