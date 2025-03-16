‘I welcome constructive criticism, but false allegations harm democracy...’: PM Modi in Lex Fridman show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismissed claims that he avoids criticism, asserting instead that he “actively welcomes constructive criticism.”

In a podcast with Lex Fridman, Modi emphasized that criticism is essential for democracy. “If democracy truly runs in your veins, you must embrace it. In our scriptures, it’s said: 'Always keep your critics close.' Critics should be your nearest companions because through genuine criticism, you can improve quickly and work democratically with better insights,” he said.

Related Articles

Encouraging more critical discourse, he stressed that criticism should be sharp and well-informed. “But my real complaint is that nowadays, what we see isn't real criticism. Genuine criticism requires thorough study, in-depth research, and careful analysis. It demands finding the truth from falsehoods. Today, people look for shortcuts, avoid proper research, and skip deep analysis,” he added.

Modi acknowledged that media often plays with words for attention-grabbing headlines, saying he doesn’t mind it as long as there’s no deliberate agenda. “If someone’s attracted by catchy headlines or plays with words, I honestly don't mind that much. But when there's a deliberate agenda behind the actions, and the truth is deliberately ignored, that can cause damage that lasts for decades,” he said.

Further clarifying his stance, Modi pointed out the difference between genuine criticism and baseless allegations. “There's a big difference between allegations and criticism. The references you're giving, they are allegations, not criticism. For a strong democracy, genuine criticism is necessary. Allegations benefit no one; they just cause unnecessary conflicts,” he noted.

He also commented on the modern media landscape, saying, “A lot of journalists seek clickbait headlines and make accusations because they operate under incentive — they want the headline, the cheap shot.” Despite this, he said he remains focused on his work: “Whenever false accusations arise, I calmly continue serving my country with complete dedication.”