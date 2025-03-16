'Biggest riots perception is misinformation': PM Narendra Modi on 2002 Godhra riots in Lex Fridman show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a candid interview with US podcaster Lex Fridman, revisited the 2002 Godhra riots, calling the perception that it was the “biggest riot” a case of misinformation. He placed the incident within the broader context of Gujarat’s history of communal violence.

“On February 27, 2002, we were seated in the assembly for the budget session. It had been just three days since I became a State Representative when suddenly, the horrific Godhra incident occurred. It was a tragedy of unimaginable magnitude — people were burned alive,” he said. He compared the situation’s intensity to major global events like the Kandahar hijacking, the Parliament attack, and 9/11.

The Prime Minister pointed out that Gujarat had a long history of communal clashes, with more than 250 significant riots before 2002. “The riots in 1969 lasted nearly six months. But that one tragic incident in 2002 became a sparking point, leading some people towards violence,” he stated. However, he emphasized that the judiciary thoroughly investigated the case and cleared him of any wrongdoing.

“At that time, our political opponents were in power, and naturally, they wanted all allegations against us to stick. Despite their relentless efforts, the judiciary analyzed the situation meticulously, twice, and ultimately, found us completely innocent. Those who were truly responsible have faced justice,” Modi said.

He further highlighted that Gujarat, which used to witness riots frequently, has remained peaceful for 22 years since 2002. “Our approach has always been to avoid vote-bank politics. Instead, our mantra has been: 'Together with everyone, development for all, trust from all, and efforts by everyone,’” he added.

"We’ve shifted away from the politics of appeasement to the politics of aspiration. Because of this, anyone who wishes to contribute joins us willingly. We've continuously strived to turn Gujarat into a well-developed state, and today, Gujarat is actively contributing toward building a developed India as well," the PM concluded.