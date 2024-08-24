Nagarjuna’s convention hall in Hyderabad demolished, actor pained over ‘unlawful action’ to approach court

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection agency (HYDRA) demolished portions of a high-profile convention centre owned by Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Officials had issued a notice to N-Convention Centre at Madhapur for allegedly encroaching on Tummidikunta lake’s Full Tank Level (FTL) area. The centre is spread over 10 acres and around 1.12 acres of it is falls in the buffer area of the lake.

The convention centre has been a popular venue for various events, including weddings and corporate gatherings.

The demolition drive began in the early hours of Saturday, with HYDRA officials arriving on-site, accompanied by a contingent of police personnel to ensure the process proceeded without interruption.

Actor to move court

Following HYDRA’s demolition of the N Convention centre owned by him, actor Nagarjuna responded saying that the demolition was unlawful and that the structure was not illegal.

In a post on X (formally twitter), Nagarjuna said he would move the court against the ‘wrong action’ of the authorities and also claimed that ‘no notice was issued’ prior to the demolition.

“Pained by the unlawful manner of demolition carried out in respect of N Convention, contrary to existing stay orders and court cases,” he wrote.

“The land is a Patta land, and not even an inch of tank plan is encroached. In respect of the building constructed inside the private land, there is a stay order granted against any earlier illegal notice for demolition. Today clearly, the demolition was carried out wrongfully based on misinformation. No notice was issued prior to carrying out the demolition this morning,” the actor added, sharing that he thought ‘fit’ to issue a statement to protect his ‘reputation’ and make it clear that he hasn’t violated laws.

‘HC steps in’

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna’s team claimed that the Telangana High Court has ordered a stay on the demolition of N-Convention. A statement released by his team reads, “High Court ordered a stay on demolition of structures owned by Nagarjuna, N-Convention. The actor approached the court for the stay order and was granted it. Justice T Vinod Kumar conducted the inquiry. High Court has issued an interim order to stop demolitions.”