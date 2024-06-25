Nandini milk prices up in Karnataka by Rs 2 per litre

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) announced a Rs 2 per litre hike for Nandini milk products. This price increase applies to all variants of Nandini milk, a staple in many Karnataka households.

The official notification regarding the price increase also mentioned that the federation would include an extra 50 ml for the higher price.

KMF chairman Bhima Naik announced this at a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

With the new price adjustment, Nandini milk in Karnataka will now cost Rs 44 per liter, up from the previous Rs 42 per litre.

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has increased the prices of Nandini milk for the second time in less than a year. The last price hike occurred in July 2023.