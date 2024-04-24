'Narendra Modi waived off Rs 16 lakh crore loan of his billionaire friends': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly waived off the loan of his billionaire friends worth around Rs 16 lakh crore rupees. The Gandhi scion listed down some of the uses of this money in his recent post on X (formerly Twitter).

He said that this money could have been allocated towards generating jobs, waiving off farm loans, and providing gas cylinders at only Rs 400 for 20 years. He also claimed that with this kind of money, the government could have borne the entire expenses of the Indian Army for three years.

He also said that education up to graduation could have been made free of cost for every youth belonging to the Dalit, tribal and backward communities. Further, the Wayanad MP said that the money "which could have been used to cure the pain of 'Indians' was spent to create hype for the 'Adanis'."

Towards the end of his post, Gandhi said that if it comes to power, the Congress will run the government for the progress of every Indian.

Narendra Modi has waived off the loan of his billionaire friends amounting to Rs 1,60,00,00,00,00,000 i.e. 16 lakh crore rupees! With this much money: 16 crore youth could have got jobs of Rs 1 lakh per year; By giving Rs 1 lakh per year to 16 crore women, the lives of their families could have been changed; Countless suicides could have been prevented by waiving off the loans of 10 crore farmer families;

The entire country could have been provided gas cylinders for just Rs 400 for 20 years; The entire expenses of the Indian Army could have been borne for 3 years; and Education up to graduation could have been made free for every youth from Dalit, tribal and backward society.

The money which could have been used to cure the pain of 'Indians' was spent to create hype for the 'Adanis'. The country will never forgive Narendra Modi for this crime. Now, the situation will change- Congress will run the government for the progress of every Indian.

Rahul Gandhi questions Adani

This, however, is not the first time that the Gandhi scion has questioned Adani. In August last year, Rahul Gandhi raised US-based short seller Hindenburg Research's allegations against the Adani Group in the Parliament. Gandhi demanded that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) be set up to probe the allegations against the Adani Group.

While addressing a gathering of Congress workers in Kolar, Gandhi called businessman Gautam Adani a "symbol of corruption" in India and said that he will continue to raise questions on Prime Minister Modi's relationship with Adani despite his disqualification from Parliament.

“They (BJP) do not want me to talk in Parliament. They are afraid that I will raise questions on Adani. They disqualified me from Parliament thinking that I will remain silent and I will be scared. I am not scared. I will again ask the Prime Minister,” he said. He said, “Till I get answers, I will not stop. Disqualify me or put me in jail, it will not affect me.”