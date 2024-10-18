'Nath ke Nath...': Shiv Sena pitches Eknath Shinde for Maharashtra CM face ahead of polls

Ahead of the assembly polls in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena pushed for CM Eknath Shinde to be presented as the Chief Ministerial face of the Mahayuti alliance in the state. The decision was taken at a meeting convened by Eknath Shinde's son and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde with its office bearers on Friday.

Related Articles

Senior leaders including Milind Deora, Ravindra Waikar, Manisha Kayande, and Rahul Shewale among others were present at the meeting. While making Eknath Shinde's case for the CM face, Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande said, "Nath ke nath, Eknath Shinde hai."

He said that Shinde is a people's person who is always there for the public. The development came after Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis hinted that Eknath Shinde could be the Mahayuti's CM face in the state assembly elections.

At a joint press conference with CM Shinde and deputy CM Ajit Pawar, he said that the Mahayuti does not need to announce their candidate for the CM post. "We don't need to announce the CM's face, our CM is sitting here."

He challenged NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar to declare the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) CM face instead. Another leader Prakash Surve took this opportunity to attack Shiv Sena (UBT) and the father-son duo.

Reiterating the 'traitor' jibe, Surve said: "Everyone knows who is the real traitor, I organised a marathon in the national park earlier, we got tired of waiting but these people Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray never picked up our calls. These people are not helpful, they are just pretenders, they should be really ousted."

Doubling down the attack on Thackerays, Shrikant Shinde said that those who were born with a silver spoon wouldn't know the problems of the people. He added the present Mahayuti dispensation is a "government that gives and does not take."

Manisha Kayande said since Mumbai is Shiv Sena's stronghold, the regional satrap should get more seats there. "There is no fixed formula. The candidate who can win will be declared... Shiv Sena has had a stronghold in Mumbai, hence it should get more seats in Mumbai."

She added that the party is contesting the Maharashtra assembly elections under Eknath Shinde's leadership.

Meanwhile, Shinde on Thursday predicted a Haryana-like outcome for the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state. He said that Haryana election results 2024 surprised pollsters and people alike.

Calling Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini a down-to-earth leader, Shinde said, "The Haryana election results defied all survey predictions as people acknowledged the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The BJP secured an unprecedented third term in Haryana, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly.

Shinde expressed confidence that these results will be replicated in Maharashtra due to the Mahayuti's flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana. Under the Ladki Bahin scheme, poor women get a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500.