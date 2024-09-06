Naveen Patnaik's BJD to oppose Waqf (Amendment Bill), cites 'sense of insecurity' among minorities in Odisha

Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik announced the party’s opposition to the 2024 amendment to the Waqf Act. Addressing the BJD’s minority cell, Patnaik expressed concerns about a "sense of insecurity" among minorities.

"The BJP will strongly oppose the bill if it is tabled in Parliament," the five-time Odisha CM said. He also said that Odias are proud of the cultural diversity and that everybody's cooperation is important to build a prosperous country.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill introduces key changes to the Waqf Act of 1995, including appointing non-Muslim members to state Waqf boards and giving district collectors the authority to determine Waqf properties. The Bill is currently with a Parliamentary Joint Committee.

Though the BJD has no representation in the Lok Sabha and reduced numbers in the Rajya Sabha, it has shifted away from its earlier stance of supporting the BJP on key legislation.

After a loss to the BJP in the 2024 elections, Patnaik declared that the BJD would stop offering “issue-based support” to the BJP and focus on being a strong Opposition.

Despite Odisha’s small Muslim population (2.17% according to the 2011 Census), BJD sources claim Patnaik’s decision is to maintain his secular image. Patnaik’s leadership has emphasized communal harmony and religious inclusivity.

Although the BJD supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill, it opposed the National Register of Citizens (NRC). At the minority cell meeting, Patnaik stressed the importance of peace and harmony for Odisha’s prosperity, highlighting the state's cultural diversity.

Meanwhile, a Parliamentary committee is examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Government officials briefed the panel on cases involving over 200 Waqf properties in Delhi. Opposition members questioned the necessity of the Bill, citing existing mechanisms within ministries to resolve disputes over Waqf land.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey argued for ensuring Waqf properties are used for religious and welfare purposes, while opposition members questioned the validity of Waqf claims on certain properties. The Urban Affairs Ministry stated that disputes over Waqf properties in Delhi stem from land acquisitions during the British era, which have led to ongoing court cases.