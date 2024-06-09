scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Naveen Patnaik's top aide VK Pandian quits politics after poll setback in Odisha

Feedback

Naveen Patnaik's top aide VK Pandian quits politics after poll setback in Odisha

VK Pandian had joined the BJD in November 2023.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Former IAS officer VK Pandian Former IAS officer VK Pandian

Former IAS officer and Biju Janata Dal leader VK Pandian has quit active politics, days after the ruling BJD suffered a setback in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He had joined the BJD in November 2023. The former bureaucrat said that he joined politics to help Naveen Patnaik. He also said that his place of birth became an issue in the elections. 

The BJP had targeted Pandian, saying he was going to succeed Naveen Patnaik as Chief Minister of Odisha. Pandian hails from Tamil Nadu. During the elections, Amit Shah had asked the people of the eastern state whether a Tamilian could run Odisha. 

In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP swept the state by bagging 20 of 21 seats in Odisha and also dethroned the ruling BJD in the assembly elections by winning 78 of 147 seats. 

   

Published on: Jun 09, 2024, 3:37 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement