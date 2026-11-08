NCP merger appears to be in final stages: Maharashtra minister says leaders' roles to be decided soon

"I have said earlier that there would be some political developments, and we can see them happening. The only thing we need to see is which party merges with which. I think the developments are in their final stages, and the roles of various people will soon be decided," Shirsat said.

His remarks followed a meeting between NCP general secretary Parth Pawar, son of the late Ajit Pawar, and Sharad Pawar at the veteran leader's south Mumbai residence on Saturday.

Parth Pawar and NCP (SP) leaders visited Sharad Pawar to enquire about his health following his discharge from hospital.

The developments come days after senior NCP leader Praful Patel met Sharad Pawar at a Mumbai hospital.

A video of their interaction circulated widely on social media, showing the leaders discussing the possibility of another meeting after November 10. The exchange revived speculation about a possible merger of the two factions.

Advertisement

NCP Maharashtra president Sunil Tatkare also revealed that the factions would have reunited in February this year had Ajit Pawar been alive.

Ajit Pawar, who headed the NCP, died in a plane crash on January 28. His wife, Sunetra Pawar, subsequently took over as party president and became Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister.

However, Tatkare has ruled out any current merger discussions, saying the situation changed following Ajit Pawar's death.

The merger speculation has also intensified amid reports of differences within the NCP leadership.

Senior party leaders recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi without Sunetra Pawar and her sons, Parth and Jay. The meeting came amid reports of dissatisfaction among some senior leaders over Parth Pawar's growing influence in the party.

Advertisement

Will the Shiv Sena factions also reunite?

Asked whether a similar merger could take place between Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray, Shirsat said his party was open to welcoming new entrants.

"If anyone is coming to us, we will welcome them," he said.

The NCP split in 2023 when Ajit Pawar, along with senior leaders including Praful Patel, joined the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

The Ajit Pawar faction subsequently secured the original NCP name and election symbol, while Sharad Pawar's group became NCP (SP).

(With inputs from PTI)