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‘Pure hate and bigotry’: Indian American leaders condemn Seattle Diwali disruption by far-right activists

‘Pure hate and bigotry’: Indian American leaders condemn Seattle Diwali disruption by far-right activists

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) also condemned the disruption and urged the community to remain vigilant.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 8, 2026 4:01 PM IST
‘Pure hate and bigotry’: Indian American leaders condemn Seattle Diwali disruption by far-right activistsThe Seattle incident came shortly after Trump marked Diwali at the White House.

A Diwali celebration in Seattle was disrupted by far-right activists carrying signs reading “Deport All Dot Heads” and “Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians”, prompting strong condemnation from US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Indian American leaders.

Jake Lang and fellow activist Thomas Allen attempted to disrupt the celebration on Saturday (local time). People at the event physically checked the protesters and removed them from the premises.

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Jayapal condemned the incident in a post on X, calling it a “vile and racist display”.

“Diwali is an important holiday and our community should feel safe to celebrate it,” Jayapal said. She added that such “hateful” displays had no place “in our city or this country.”

Indian American businessman Ajay Jain Bhutoria called the incident “pure hate and bigotry”. He said Lang and Allen had disrupted a peaceful Diwali celebration while carrying the two signs.

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“Diwali is a festival of light, family, and joy not a threat,” Bhutoria said. He added that targeting Hindu Americans and Indian immigrants with “racial slurs and conspiracy rhetoric” had no place in the US.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) also condemned the disruption and urged the community to remain vigilant.

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CoHNA said the activists had “burst in to disrupt a Hindu Diwali celebration where children are performing”. The organisation said people at the event removed them from the premises.

Don't Miss: From Trump to Shehbaz Sharif, world leaders extend Diwali greetings, call for peace, religious harmony and prosperity

Lang accuses protesters of attacking him

After the incident, Lang posted pictures on X and claimed he was attacked by protesters.

“We were just ASSAULTED by dozens of ANTIFA & HINDUS @ the Seattle Diwali Festival!!!!” Lang said. He claimed the protesters objected to the “Deport All Dot Heads” sign.

Speaking outside the venue, Lang said the protesters were exercising their “First Amendment” rights and claimed they were demonstrating against the “replacement of Christians by Hindus”.

Lang runs an organisation called White Replacement and was a participant in the January 6, 2021 US Capitol attack. He served four years in jail and was pardoned by US President Donald Trump in 2025.

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Comes amid US Diwali celebrations

The Seattle incident came shortly after Trump marked Diwali at the White House with Indian tech entrepreneur Vishal Gondal, Chef Vikas Mehta and others. Trump participated in a ceremonial diya-lighting and was gifted a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson also celebrated Diwali at the state legislative building with the Consul General of India and Senator Manka Dhingra.

The incident comes days after 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis was arrested over alleged threats of a mass shooting at a Hindu temple near Chicago. Paporakis, who professed Nazi ideology, had allegedly outlined a plan to target the temple

(With inputs from ANI).

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Published on: Nov 8, 2026 4:01 PM IST
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