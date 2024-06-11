Avoid unnecessary statements, reach ministry on time: Here's what PM Modi told Cabinet colleagues in the first meeting

In the first Cabinet meeting after the oath taking ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged ministers to avoid making any unnecessary public statements. PM Modi advised Cabinet members to speak only on issues that are directly related to their respective ministries when needed, India Today TV reported citing sources.

As per sources, Modi also cautioned his colleagues in the Cabinet to avoid giving unsolicited advice or sermons. The Prime Minister, who took oath for the third consecutive term on Sunday, also urged Cabinet ministers to be punctual as it sends a positive message to the staff.

He further instructed the ministers to ensure that all the relevant files are shared with the respective Ministers of State (MoS), including them in the decisions of the ministry.

Soon after the Cabinet meeting was over, the portfolios were announced. There has been no change in the Big 4 ministries, with Amit Shah retaining the Home Ministry and Rajnath Singh continuing as the Defence Minister.

Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar also retained their respective ministries-- Finance and External Affairs. Nitin Gadkari's department also remained unchanged as the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways.

JP Nadda, whose tenure as the BJP president is set to end this month, has got the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers. Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has got the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development.

Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has got the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs as well as the Power Ministry. Senior JD(S) leader and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy has got the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Ministry of Steel.

LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan has got the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. TDP's Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has replaced Jyotiraditya Scindia as the Minister of Civil Aviation. Scindia, on the other hand, has got the Ministry of Communication and the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

Other ministers of the previous NDA government who saw a change in portfolios include Mansukh Mandaviya, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Prahlad Joshi and Kiren Rijiju.