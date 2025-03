Modi Cabinet 3.0: No change in Big 4, aviation goes to TDP; Full list of ministers and their portfolios

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allocated portfolios to his Cabinet colleagues who took oath on Sunday. He has preferred continuity and given the Home Ministry to Amit Shah, Defence Ministry to Rajnath Singh, Finance to Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs to Jaishankar, and the Road and Highways Ministry to Nitin Gadkari.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been given the charge of Agriculture and Rural Development. The Aviation Ministry has been given to TDP's Rammohan Naidu. He will replace Jyotiraditya Scindia. JP Nadda is the new Health Minister.

The Modi 3.0 took shape on Sunday evening when Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister along with 30 Cabinet Ministers, 5 Ministers of State with Independent Charge, and 36 Ministers of State (MoS). PM Modi's new Council of Ministers is 72-strong and comprises 11 ministers belonging to NDA partners - TDP, JDU, LJP, Shiv Sena, and others.

PM Modi has retained top ministers like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Hardeep Singh Puri. BJP National President JP Nadda, who was part of Modi 1.0, is also back in the Cabinet.

Those joining Modi's council of ministers for the first time include Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, and HD Kumaraswamy. Chouhan is a five-time MP from Vidisha, while Khattar has won from Karnal and Kumaraswamy from Mandya.

No Cabinet, MoS Ministers Portfolios 1 Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space 2 Rajnath Singh Minister of Defence 3 Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs; Minister of Cooperation 4 Nitin Gadkari Minister for Road Transport & Highways 5 JP Nadda Minister of Health; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers 6 Shivraj Singh Chouhan Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development 7 Nirmala Sitharaman Minister of Finance; Minister of Corporate Affairs 8 S Jaishankar Ministry of External Affairs 9 Manohar Lal Khattar Housing and Urban Affairs, Power 10 HD Kumaraswamy Minister of Heavy Industries; Minister of Steel 11 Piyush Goyal Minister of Commerce and Industry 12 Dharmendra Pradhan Education Ministry 13 Jitan Ram Manjhi Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises 14 Lalan Singh Minister of Panchayati Raj; Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying 15 Sarbananda Sonowal Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways 16 Virendra Kumar Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment 17 Ram Mohan Naidu Aviation Ministry 18 Pralhad Joshi Minister of Consumer Affairs 19 Jual Oram Minister of Tribal Affairs 20 Giriraj Singh Minister of Textiles 21 Ashiwnin Vaishnaw Minister of Railways, Minister of Information and Broadcasting 22 Jyotiraditya Scindia Minister of Development of North Eastern Region and Telecom 23 Bhupendra Yadav Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change 23 Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism 24 Annapurna Devi Minister of Women and Child Development 25 Kiran Rijiju Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Minority Affairs 26 Hardeep Singh Puri Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas 27 Mansukh Mandaviya Minister of Labour and Employment; Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports 28 G Kishan Reddy Minister of Coal, Mines 29 Chirag Paswan Minister of Food Processing Industries 30 CR Patil Minister of Jal Shakti Minister of State (Independent Charge) 1 Rao Inderjeet Singh Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Ministry of Planning; Ministry of Culture 2 Dr Jitendra Singh Ministry of Science and Technology; Ministry of Earth Sciences, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions 3 Arjun Ram Meghwal Ministry of Law and Justice; Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs 4 Jadhav Pratap Rao Ministry of Ayush; Health and Family Welfare 5 Jayant Chaudhary Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Ministry of Education Minister of State (MoS) 1 Jitin Prasad Commerce and Industry; Electronics and Information Technology 2 Shripad Yesso Naik Power Ministry 3 Pankaj Chaudhary Ministry of Finance 4 Krishan Pal Ministry of Cooperation 5 Ramdas Athawale Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment 6 Ramnath Thakur Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare 7 Nityanand Rai Ministry of Home Affairs 8 Anupriya Patel Health and Family Welfare; and Chemicals and Fertilizers. 9 V Somanna Ministry of Jal Shakti, Railways Ministry 10 Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Communications 11 SP Singh Baghel Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; Ministry of Panchayati Raj 12 Sobha Karandlaje Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises 13 Kirti Vardhan Singh Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Ministry of External Affairs 14 BL Verma Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment 15 Shantanu Thakur Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways 16 Suresh Gopi Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism 17 L Murugan Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs 18 Ajay Tamta Minister for Road Transport & Highways 19 Bandi Sanjay Kumar Ministry of Home Affairs 20 Kamlesh Paswan Ministry of Rural Development 21 Bhagirath Choudhary Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare 22 Satish Chandra Dubey Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Mines 23 Sanjay Seth Ministry of Defence 24 Ravneet Singh Bittu Ministry of Food Processing Industries; Ministry of Railways 25 Durga Das Uikey Ministry of Tribal Affairs 26 Raksha Nikhil Khadse Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports 27 Sukanta Majumdar Ministry of Education, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region 28 Savitri Thakur Ministry of Women and Child Development 29 Tokhan Sahu Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. 30 Raj Bhushan Chaudhary Ministry of Jal Shakti 31 Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma Ministry of Heavy Industries, Ministry of Steel 32 Harsh Malhotra Minister for Road Transport & Highways 33 Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution 34 Murlidhar Mohol Ministry of Cooperation, Ministry of Civil Aviation 35 George Kurian Ministry of Minority Affairs, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying 36 Pabitra Margherita Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Textiles



ML Khattar, a former RSS pracharak, is two-time Haryana Chief Minister. He resigned from the post of chief minister in March after Dushyant Chautala's JJP pulled out of the government over seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha elections.

TDP's Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Chandrasekhar Pemmasani; JDU's Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur, RLD's Jayant Chaudhary, LJP's Chirag Paswan and HD Kumaraswamy are seven first-time ministers from the BJP's allies.

Jayant Chaudhary, the chief of RLD, joined the NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after the BJP posthumously honoured his grandfather with the Bharat Ratna. The RLD secured two seats in western Uttar Pradesh – Baghpat and Bijnor.

Chirag Paswan, son of the late Ram Vilas Paswan, won the Hajipur seat, held by his father for a record nine times. His party swept all five seats it contested in Bihar, making a resounding comeback from the tumultuous period following Ram Vilas Paswan's death in 2020.

Ram Nath Thakur, from the JDU, is the son of Karpoori Thakur, a renowned socialist leader and former Bihar Chief Minister. Thakur is known for his close association with Nitish Kumar and his influence among the most backward classes. He previously served as a Bihar minister between 2005 and 2010.

