NDA finalises seat-sharing for Bihar: BJP to contest on 17 seats, JDU 16, Chirag's LJP on 5

In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is set to contest 17 seats in Bihar, while the JD(U) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will contest 16 seats. Additionally, the Bihar NDA alliance's other constituents, including the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Aawam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), will contest five, one, and one seat respectively.

"5 seats have been given to Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). We will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats of Bihar," said Raju Tiwari, Bihar State President, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde said, "BJP will contest on 17 seats, JDU on 16 seats, LJP (Ram Vilas) on 5 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha on one seat each..."

The BJP will field candidates in key constituencies including Pashchim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Aurangabad, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Maharajganj, Saran, Begusarai, Nawada, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Aara, Buxar, and Sasaram.

Story to be updated soon