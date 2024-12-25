scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
NDA leaders including Amit Shah, Chandrababu Naidu meet at JP Nadda’s residence

Feedback

NDA leaders including Amit Shah, Chandrababu Naidu meet at JP Nadda’s residence

While the official agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, sources indicated that discussions revolved around good governance and political matters.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prayer ceremony for former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth centenary at Sadaiv Atal Prayer ceremony for former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth centenary at Sadaiv Atal

Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gathered at the residence of BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday to mark the birth centenary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, JD-U leader and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Apna Dal (S) president and Union minister Anupriya Patel, and JD (S) leader and Union minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Related Articles

Also present were Bihar’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president Upendra Kushwaha, a Rajya Sabha MP, and Thushar Vellappally, president of Bharath Dharma Jana Sena. 

While the official agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, sources indicated that discussions revolved around good governance and political matters. Good governance was a significant focus during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure.

The decision was made to convene a meeting of the alliance on the birth anniversary of the BJP stalwart, who is remembered for successfully leading the first coalition government to complete its full term. 

The NDA meeting occurs as the alliance emphasises the concept of simultaneous elections, with all members supporting the proposal. A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) tasked with examining two bills related to simultaneous polls is scheduled to convene on January 8.

Published on: Dec 25, 2024, 4:17 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement