NDA leaders including Amit Shah, Chandrababu Naidu meet at JP Nadda’s residence

Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gathered at the residence of BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday to mark the birth centenary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, JD-U leader and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Apna Dal (S) president and Union minister Anupriya Patel, and JD (S) leader and Union minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Also present were Bihar’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president Upendra Kushwaha, a Rajya Sabha MP, and Thushar Vellappally, president of Bharath Dharma Jana Sena.

While the official agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, sources indicated that discussions revolved around good governance and political matters. Good governance was a significant focus during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure.

The decision was made to convene a meeting of the alliance on the birth anniversary of the BJP stalwart, who is remembered for successfully leading the first coalition government to complete its full term.

The NDA meeting occurs as the alliance emphasises the concept of simultaneous elections, with all members supporting the proposal. A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) tasked with examining two bills related to simultaneous polls is scheduled to convene on January 8.