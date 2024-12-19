Day after Amit Shah's stern warning, Congress leaders get notice from X over viral edited clip

The grand old Congress party on Wednesday claimed that some of its leaders received notices from the social media platform X in relation to a viral video clip of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on their handles.

The video clip was taken from the senior BJP leader's reply to the debate on the Constitution's journey of 75 years in Rajya Sabha on December 17. In the video shared by the Congress, Shah can be seen taking not-so-veiled jibes at the grand old party.

"It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven in all seven lives," the Home Minister said in the viral video.

The communication by X refers to a notice received from the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA's) Cyber Crime Coordination Centre for removal of the content shared by them, which is in violation of the Indian law, sources within the opposition told news agency PTI.

In its communication to the Congress, X also mentioned that it strongly believes in the freedom of speech and expression of its users through the platform. There, however, is no official confirmation from X or the MHA's Cyber Crime Coordination Centre.

After this, the Congress targeted the BJP, calling this statement by Shah an insult to Dr. Ambedkar. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi called it an attempt to "erase Ambedkar's contribution and the Constitution, which the whole country knows."

Alleging the BJP intends to change the Constitution, the Gandhi scion demanded an apology from Shah. Accusing Shah of insulting Dr. Ambedkar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge sought his resignation and demanded a public apology.

The development comes after Shah held a press conference at the BJP headquarters, alleged that the Congress manipulated the video clip. He said that the saffron party will examine all legal options. "Whatever legal action can be taken inside and outside Parliament, all possibilities will be considered."

"Congress used its old tricks and made an effort to mislead society by presenting twisted facts," Shah said. He further said that he comes from a party which would never insult Dr. Ambedkar.

After the Congress created ruckus over Shah's remarks in the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a no-holds barred attack on the grand old party. PM Modi said that the party and its "rotten ecosystem" cannot hide its misdeeds of several years, especially towards Dr Ambedkar.

"The people of India have seen time and again how one Party, led by one dynasty, has indulged in every possible dirty trick to obliterate the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar and humiliate the SC/ST communities," the PM said in a post on X.

He also highlighted the "sins" of the Congress towards Dr. Ambedkar such as getting him defeated in elections not once but twice, Pandit Nehru campaigning against him and making his loss a prestige issue, denying him a Bharat Ratna, and denying his portrait a place in the Parliament's Central Hall.

(With inputs from Rahul Gautam, PTI)