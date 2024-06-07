NDA meeting today: Narendra Modi-led NDA alliance to stake claim to form govt today

Newly elected MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday will elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader, after which they will stake claim to form the government at the Centre. The meeting to elect Modi as the leader of the NDA MPs will take place at 11 am in Parliament's Central Hall.

After Modi is elected the leader of NDA MPs, TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde will join him for a meeting with the President to present her the list of MPs supporting him. The leaders have urged Modi to be quick with the government formation process.

All the NDA allies are expected to present letters of support to President Droupadi Murmu, endorsing Modi as the new Prime Minister. With this, Narendra Modi will take the oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time. The oath taking ceremony of Narendra Modi is likely to take place on Sunday.

TDP MPs huddle ahead of NDA meet

Ahead of the NDA MPs meeting, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu called a meeting with his newly elected MPs at 50 Ashoka Road in Delhi. After this meeting, the TDP MPs will join the NDA MPs in Central Hall.

He met his party's MPs in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday and advised them to stay united and speak with one voice in the Parliament. He also told them to stay active on Andhra Pradesh-related issues in the Parliament and set aside internal difference. They were also briefed on the NDA meeting and the party's stance, as per sources.

BJP acts fast

Since the June 4 results, the BJP leadership has acted fast for government formation to end any hint of uncertainty after the verdict. Senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda, have been holding discussions with allies to work out an amicable formula for their representation in the new government.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BJP won 240 Lok Sabha seats, falling short of the majority mark and was boosted by the support of its allies. The NDA has 293 MPs, above the 272 majority mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

(With India Today, PTI inputs)