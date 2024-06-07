NDA meeting today: Narendra Modi to take oath as PM on June 9, says Prahlad Joshi

Narendra Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time on June 9 at 6 pm, BJP leader Prahlad Joshi said at the NDA parliamentary party meeting.

Labourers working in the Central Vista project, staff from Railways working on the Vande Bharat and Metro trains, sanitation workers, transgenders, beneficiaries of Central government schemes and Viksit Bharat ambassadors have been invited to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony, India Today reported citing sources.

Commenting on the NDA's win in Lok Sabha polls, BJP national president JP Nadda said: "We extend heartiest congratulations to the Prime Minister, who spent every moment in the service of the nation. That is the reason that India is creating history today and NDA is forming a government for the third consecutive time with a majority."

Senior BJP leader and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh credited Modi for the expansion of the BJP-led NDA bloc. Singh added that the alliance is not a compulsion but a commitment for the BJP. Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, HD Kumaraswamy, Nitish Kumar and N Chandrababu Naidu supported the proposal for Narendra Modi's name as the leader of the NDA parliamentary party.

"We were fortunate to work under his (Narendra Modi) leadership in the last 10 years. He has worked with full dedication to ensure that our country is happy, prosperous and becomes superpower of the world," Nitin Gadkari said.

Speaking on the third term of the Modi government, Rajasthan CM and senior BJP leader Bhajanlal Sharma said, "The way development has happened in the country since 2014, it will continue the same way."

The NDA parliamentary party meeting began at around 11:30 am on Friday in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building. After this meeting, the NDA will stake a claim to form the government.

Besides Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Anupriya Patel and Pawan Kalyan were among the NDA leaders present on the main dias.

Senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and JP Nadda were also present in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building. BJP chief ministers, including Yogi Adityanath, Pramod Sawant, N Biren Singh, Mohan Yadav, and Vishnu Deo Sai were also present at the NDA meeting.

First-time-MP-elects, including Bansuri Swaraj, Arun Govil, Kangana Ranaut and Sambit Patra, were also present at the event.

(With PTI, India Today inputs)