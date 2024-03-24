NDA seat-sharing almost done, BJP likely to contest on 26 seats in Maharashtra

As the Lok Sabha election fervor intensifies in Maharashtra, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has almost finalized its seat-sharing arrangement, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) set to contest on 26 seats in the state, India Today reported. This decision comes amid expectations of a closely contested electoral battle, with various political alliances gearing up to secure victory in key constituencies across Maharashtra.

The NDA's seat-sharing arrangement includes allocating 12-14 seats to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 5 seats to Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Notable constituencies where the NDA is expected to field candidates include Thane, Ratnagiri, Satara, Nashik, and Buldhana. No decision has been reached regarding these five seats, as negotiations are still ongoing.

The Shiv Sena, currently holding 13 seats in the Lok Sabha, is anticipated to retain all its existing seats. With a strong presence and a loyal voter base in Maharashtra, the Sena aims to consolidate its position further in the upcoming elections.

The BJP's decision to contest on 26 seats underscores its ambitions to maintain and expand its political footprint in Maharashtra.

The Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to take place in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. The results of the elections will be announced on June 4.

The opposition alliance in Maharashtra, Maha Vikas Aghadi, has reportedly settled on seat sharing arrangements for 44 constituencies ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to sources, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction will contest 19 seats, while Congress will contest 16 seats, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP will field candidates in nine seats. Decisions regarding four seats are still pending. Maharashtra has a total of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies.