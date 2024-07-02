NDA's Chandrababu Naidu invites Congress leader Revanth Reddy for face-to-face meeting

In a significant move aimed at fostering closer ties between the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has invited Telangana's CM A Revanth Reddy for a face-to-face meeting.

The proposed meeting, scheduled for July 6 in Hyderabad, has sparked keen interest in political circles given the rare interaction between an NDA chief minister and his Congress counterpart.

In a letter to Revanth Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu expressed his eagerness to address key issues and explore avenues for collaboration between the two Telugu-speaking states. The proposal hints at potential joint projects and cooperation, underscoring the need for mutual dialogue and synergy in post-bifurcation matters.

With a decade since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the discussion on challenges stemming from the Reorganisation Act is crucial for both states' progress and well-being, as Naidu emphasised. Stressing the importance of solidarity and joint efforts, he highlighted the imperative for sustained growth and prosperity in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The TDP leader's call for a personal meeting signifies a proactive approach to finding shared solutions and enhancing bilateral relations. Reflecting on the recent electoral success of the TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu's outreach to his counterpart in Telangana seeks to build upon the momentum of cooperation and governance.

As preparations are underway for the anticipated meeting between the two chief ministers, the political landscape in the Telugu-speaking states awaits the outcomes of this forthcoming engagement, poised to shape the future trajectory of regional collaboration and development initiatives.

