'NEET Exam integrity untouched, no paper leak': NTA chief dismisses claims of 'irregularities'

The National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General, Subodh Kumar on Saturday said that there was no paper leak in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). He addressed the media and clarified that after analyzing the situation, they found that the problem was only at six exam centres.

Kumar further said that the NEET results for candidates who received grace marks might be reevaluated. The Education Ministry formed a panel to review the results of around 1,500 students. However, he assured that this wouldn't affect the admission process.

"We have analysed all the things transparently and declared the results," Kumar said.

"Out of 4,750 exam centres, the problem was limited to six centres, and out of 24 lakh candidates, only 1,600 candidates were affected. The integrity of this exam throughout the country was not compromised," he added.

"We analysed our system and there was no paper leak," Kumar said.

"There were certain issues raised by the candidates. This is the largest competitive exam in the world or country which happens in a single shift with about 24 lakh candidates and 4,750 centres. The scale of this examination is one of the largest. There were issues at about six centres affecting about 16,000 candidates because of the wrong distribution of question papers," Kumar acknowledged.

"The candidates alleged that they got less time. We have replied in the High Court that we have formed a grievance addressal committee of experts, which would look into the details of time lost, including the reports from centre, CCTV footage," he added.

The NTA DG clarified that the addition of grace marks in NEET-UG didn't change the qualifying criteria. He mentioned that a panel is examining the grace marks issue and will report back within a week.

Many NEET aspirants have claimed that marks were inflated, resulting in 67 candidates securing the top rank, with six from one exam centre.

The NTA dismissed claims of irregularities and stated that alterations in NCERT textbooks and the addition of grace marks for time lost at exam centers contributed to students scoring higher marks.