Prime Minister Narendra Modi delayed his departure from Delhi Airport on Sunday to ensure that students appearing for the NEET-UG re-examination did not face any inconvenience while travelling to their examination centres. According to official information, he arrived at the airport at around 1.15 pm and stayed there instead of leaving immediately for his residence.

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Officials said the decision was taken as the NEET examination was scheduled to begin at 2 pm and thousands of candidates were travelling to their respective centres at the time. The move was aimed at keeping traffic movement in the national capital smooth during the crucial period.

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The movement of the Prime Minister's convoy often requires traffic management measures and temporary restrictions along designated routes. By delaying his departure, the Prime Minister sought to avoid any disruption that could affect students on their way to the examination. After the NEET-UG re-examination began at 2 pm, he left the airport for his residence.

The NEET-UG re-test is being conducted across the country under enhanced security arrangements following the cancellation of the earlier examination amid allegations of irregularities and paper leaks. With over 22 lakh candidates appearing across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad, the National Testing Agency has put in place an extensive security network for the examination.

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More than 95,000 examination rooms are being monitored through 1.38 lakh CCTV cameras, supported by AI-based surveillance, while over 51,000 signal jammers have been installed to prevent electronic cheating. The security arrangements also include 6,700 observers, more than 100 virtual monitors, nearly 39,000 frisking personnel, over 48,000 biometric verification staff and dedicated Centre Systems Officers to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the examination. The test remains one of the country's largest entrance examinations and serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate medical courses.