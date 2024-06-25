NEET-UG Row: Meet Sanjiv Mukhia, the alleged 'kingpin', What's his connection with NDA?

Sanjiv Mukhia has been implicated in the NEET-UG paper leak investigation in Bihar. The opposition claims he has close ties to the ruling NDA and played a key role in the scandal. Bihar police identify Mukhia as a central figure in a gang that manipulates competitive exams for profit across multiple states. He is the only individual named in the FIR who has not yet been arrested.

The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) shared photos on Monday showing the arrested Amit Anand, who is allegedly linked to Sanjiv Mukhia, with Nitish Kumar and Mukhia's family. The RJD is demanding a thorough investigation into these connections with leaders of the ruling NDA.

Patna police have taken into custody Anurag Yadav, Sikandar Yadavendu, Nitish, and Anand, all of whom participated in the NEET exam.

Bihar's deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha alleged that Sikander Yadvendu, a junior engineer at Danapur town council and a suspect in the NEET paper leak, has connections to officials linked to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Who is Sanjiv Mukhia?

Sanjiv Singh, also known as Sanjiv Mukhia, lives in Nagarnausa village in Nalanda district, Bihar.

The 53-year-old works as a technical assistant at Nalanda College.

Sanjeev became "Mukhia" after his wife Mamta Devi was elected as the chief of Bhuthakhar Panchayat, as reported by First Post.

Mamta Devi ran for the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from the Harnaut constituency on a Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) ticket, as per the report.

He was arrested by the Uttarakhand police in 2016 for allegedly leaking the NEET paper. He spent 14 months in Nainital jail and was released on bail in 2018.

Shiv Kumar, the son, is currently imprisoned in Beur jail after being apprehended in Ujjain for his alleged involvement in leaking the Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Recruitment Examination in April 2024.

The CBI has assumed responsibility for the NEET-UG paper leak case from Bihar's Economic Offences Unit (EOU). A team of CBI officials, including a DIG and deputy SP, arrived from Delhi to Patna to gather evidence. They held discussions with EOU officials and visited Shastri Nagar Police Station, where the case was initially filed on May 5.