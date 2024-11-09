‘Neither you or your fourth generation...’: Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi to bring back Article 370

Union Minister Amit Shah asserted that neither Congress leader Rahul Gandhi nor his future generations would be able to reinstate Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the rally in support of the Mahayuti alliance candidates, Sudhir Gadgil and Sanjay Kaka Patil, Shah said, “From this land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, I’m telling you Rahul baba, neither you nor your fourth generation will be able to bring back Article 370. Every child of this country is ready to fight for Kashmir.”

Speaking at a campaign rally for the assembly elections in Sangli, Maharashtra, Shah criticised the Congress for supporting the National Conference's push to restore Article 370. The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly had passed a resolution earlier in the week calling for the restoration of the special status, but Shah made it clear that such a move would never happen under the current government.

Shah took aim at opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, and others, who had opposed the abrogation of Article 370. “When Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision to revoke Article 370, I presented the bill in Parliament, but Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, and Stalin all opposed it. They warned that removing Article 370 would lead to bloodshed in Kashmir. But there were no rivers of blood, and no one even dared to throw a stone,” he said.

The Home Minister also drew a contrast between the security situation under the Congress-led UPA government and the measures taken under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. “During Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh’s government, terrorist attacks were frequent. But after Modi became Prime Minister, incidents like Uri and Pulwama led to surgical strikes that wiped out terrorists across the border,” he said.

Shah also criticised Rahul Gandhi for using the Constitution as a political prop during his election rallies. “The Constitution is not meant for pushing an election agenda. It’s about trust. But these people are using it to bluff and seek votes. Gandhi distributed copies of the Constitution at rallies, but the inside pages were blank — an insult to the Constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and the people of India,” Shah said.

He challenged Rahul to clarify whether the copy of the Constitution he held while taking the oath as an MP was real or fake.

Shah also addressed the Congress leader’s recent comments on reservations, stating, “Rahul Gandhi recently said the country doesn’t need reservations. But as long as the Modi government is in power, no one will dare touch the Constitution. Reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs will remain intact.”

Taking aim at Sharad Pawar, Shah pointed out that the NCP leader had not visited Ayodhya after the Ram Temple was built, suggesting his concern for vote banks over religious sentiment.

In a separate rally at Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur, Shah projected the upcoming assembly elections as a choice between two distinct paths: one shown by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the other by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. “You must decide whether you want to follow those who equated Sanatan Dharma with diseases like dengue and malaria, or those who are standing firm in support of it. Whether you want to follow those who denied Lord Ram’s existence or those who worked to build the Ram Mandir,” Shah said.

He also criticised certain elements of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance for opposing the renaming of Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, calling out leaders like Uddhav Thackeray for going against the proposal.

Shah also recalled Congress veteran Sushil Kumar Shinde’s comments about feeling fearful in Kashmir. “I would tell him, take your grandchildren to Kashmir today — nothing will happen to them. Rahul Gandhi is now riding motorcycles and playing snowball fights in Kashmir, thanks to the abrogation of Article 370,” Shah said, emphasising on the improvement in security and access since the special status was revoked.

