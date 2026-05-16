NEP 2020 mandate: CBSE introduces mandatory 3-language policy, no board exam for third language

In a significant curriculum overhaul aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that students in Classes 9 and 10 must study three languages starting from the 2026-27 academic session. The revised framework will take effect on July 1, 2026, with the primary goal of promoting multilingual learning and anchoring Indian language education within schools.

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To prevent unnecessary academic pressure, CBSE explicitly clarified that the third language will remain exempt from the high-stakes Class 10 Board examination system.

Under the newly structured mandate, the three languages are designated as R1, R2, and R3. The board has stipulated that at least two of these three choices must be native Indian languages. This shift implements recommendations outlined in both the NEP 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

Addressing the immediate anxiety surrounding the policy change, CBSE detailed its reasoning in a circular issued on May 15. The board noted that the decision was taken to ensure students focus on learning the language rather than experiencing additional academic stress. The clarification provides substantial relief to students and parents already navigating a dense secondary school curriculum.

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To ease the immediate transition during the 2026-27 academic year, CBSE has instructed schools to temporarily utilize Class 6-level textbooks for teaching the third language in Classes 9 and 10 until dedicated learning materials are developed.

Educational institutions are also encouraged to integrate supplementary regional and literary materials — such as local fiction, short stories, and poems — to foster language acquisition. The board indicated that comprehensive teaching guidelines and instructions regarding these supplementary resources will be distributed before June 15, 2026.

Acknowledging that smaller institutions may face constraints in recruiting qualified language faculty, CBSE has authorized several temporary measures to bridge the gap. Schools will be permitted to share instructors through Sahodaya school clusters, deploy hybrid or online teaching models, hire retired educators, and appoint qualified postgraduate language instructors. Furthermore, the board confirmed that textbooks for 19 scheduled Indian languages will be delivered to schools ahead of the July 1 launch date.