Three stocks from the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) group are set up to turn ex-dividend next week, rewarding payouts to their eligible shareholders. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming record dates, dividend amounts, and annual general meetings (AGMs).

In separate stock exchange filings, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS), and L&T Finance Ltd have each confirmed their respective dividend amount for FY26. Notably, all three companies have locked in Friday, May 22, 2026, as the crucial record date to determine shareholder eligibility.

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L&T

The exchange filing said that the company board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 38 per share. To finalise the list of members entitled to this payout, the company has fixed May 22, 2026, as the record date, subject to approval from shareholders at the company’s 81st AGM, which is scheduled to be held on Friday, June 5, 2026.

LTTS

The engineering and R&D services arm of the group is not far behind, offering the highest per share dividend among the trio. In its regulatory filing, LTTS said that its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 40 apiece of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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Just like its parent company, LTTS has set May 22, 2026, as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligible members. The company noted that it would pay the proposed dividend within 30 days after the shareholders give their nod at the ensuing 14th AGM, scheduled for Monday, June 1, 2026.

L&T Finance

Rounding out the list is the group's financial services subsidiary, L&T Finance. The board has approved a dividend of Rs 2.75 per share (face value Rs 10 each per equity share). Friday, May 22, 2026, has been fixed as the record date for the same. The payout would be subject to approval at the company's 18th AGM, which would take place on Friday, May 29, 2026. Once approved, the dividend would be credited on or before Saturday, June 27, 2026.

