Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO K Krithivasan received a total annual salary of ₹28.1 crore in FY26, marking an increment of 6.3 per cent from the previous year when he earned ₹26.52 crore, according to the company's annual report.

His compensation package included ₹1.67 crore in salary, ₹1.43 crore in benefits, perquisites and allowances, and ₹25 crore in commission. Krithivasan's annual remuneration is 332.8 times the median salary of TCS employees.

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The hike in Krithivasan's salary comes even as TCS ended FY26 with 5.84 lakh employees on its rolls compared to 6.07 lakh last year. This implies a reduction of 23,460 employees on an annual basis.

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Besides this, TCS Chief Operating Officer (COO) Aarthi Subramanian received a total salary of ₹18.3 crore in FY26. Her compensation package includes ₹1.5 crore in base salary, ₹1.83 crore in benefits, perquisites and allowances, and ₹15 crore in commission.

The company mentioned that the salary hike was in line with the employee salary revisions across geographies. Junior and mid-level employees in India got annual increments between 4.5-7 per cent, whereas top performers got double-digit hikes.

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Meanwhile, Tata Group and TCS Chairman N Chandrasekaran abstained from receiving any commission and drew ₹4.2 lakh in sitting fees for FY26.

“As a policy, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, has abstained from receiving commission from the company and hence not stated,” the annual report said.

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After accounting for promotions and other event-based compensation revisions, the total increase in employee salaries stands between 5 and 8 per cent.

Junior and mid-level employees received a salary hike between 1.5 and 6 per cent. “The increase in remuneration is in line with the market trends in the respective countries. To ensure that remuneration reflects the Company’s performance, the variable pay is also linked to organisation performance and individual utilisation in addition to individual performance.”

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In the March quarter, TCS reported a 12.22 per cent jump in its net profit at ₹13,718 crore. For FY2025-26, its profit after tax went up 1.35 per cent to ₹49,210 crore versus ₹48,553 crore in FY25.

TCS's revenue from operations rose 9.64 per cent to ₹70,698 crore in Q4 FY26 and by 4.58 per cent for FY26 to ₹2.67 lakh crore.