NSE clears withheld payouts linked to May 5 derivatives trades

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has released the funds payout related to specific derivatives trades executed on May 5. According to an official circular issued on Friday, May 15, the exchange acted to unfreeze the capital.

In its communication to all NSE members, the exchange confirmed that "the funds payout pertaining to respective counterparties withheld earlier, has been released today i.e. May 15, 2026".

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“The Exchange is in receipt of directions dated May 15, 2026 from the relevant authority,

regarding release of the funds payout withheld earlier w.r.t the trades (referred in the abovementioned circular),” the circular said.

The financial freeze began earlier this month when the exchange issued its initial directive on May 6. At the time, the exchange noted it had been advised to stop all fraudulent activities executed in the trading account of the complainant on May 05, 2026, till further instructions.

“Vide directions received from the Enforcement Authority on 05th May 2026 the Exchange has been advised to stop all fraudulent transactions/activities executed in the trading account of the complainant on May 05, 2026, till further instructions,” it said.

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Consequently, the payouts for counterparties involved in certain equity derivatives contracts were put on hold while the matter was under investigation. Now, just over a week later, that regulatory roadblock has been officially cleared.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Nifty slipped 0.19% to close at 23,643.50; the 50-pack index ended the week on a weak note, declining over 2% for the week.