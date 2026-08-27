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BSE shares down 6% in a month but up 26% YTD; NSE IPO, CAS weigh on stock?

BSE shares down 6% in a month but up 26% YTD; NSE IPO, CAS weigh on stock?

BSE3,326.90(0.04%)

Some market experts attributed the recent pressure on the counter to the Closing Auction System (CAS) and the much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE).

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 3:10 PM IST
BSE shares down 6% in a month but up 26% YTD; NSE IPO, CAS weigh on stock?NSE is targeting an IPO launch in the second half of September.

Shares of BSE Ltd were trading largely flat in Thursday's session. The stock was last seen trading 0.06 per cent lower at Rs 3,323.50. At this level, it has declined 6.03 per cent over the past month but remains up 26.46 per cent year-to-date (YTD).

Some market experts attributed the recent pressure on the counter to the Closing Auction System (CAS) and the much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE).

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Akshay Bhagwat, Associate Director (Derivatives Research) at JM Financial Services, in a recent interaction with Business Today, said, "The stock has been in a downtrend over the last three months. One of the key factors is that volumes in one of the most active products on BSE -- Sensex options -- have gradually declined. With some confusion in the market following the introduction of CAS, volumes have reduced, which may impact the share price in the short term. My advice is to stay away from the stock for the time being and consider booking profits at current levels, as the downtrend could intensify further. We could potentially see a situation where the stock falls below Rs 3,000 in the coming days."

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Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, "BSE has struggled to maintain momentum. The sharp moderation in equity derivatives premium turnover following changes in funding norms has weighed on volumes, particularly in index options. The new CAS has added another structural concern, with weekly options activity settling at lower levels."

Singh added that BSE also continues to face the challenge of limited market-share gains against NSE, while expectations surrounding the upcoming NSE IPO are influencing investor preference within the exchange space. NSE is targeting an IPO launch in the second half of September.

Technical view

Despite the recent correction, some analysts continue to maintain a positive view on BSE.

AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, noted, "BSE's stock has strong support placed at Rs 3,242. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 3,390 could lead to an upside target of Rs 3,668 in the near term."

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Aditya Agarwal, Head of Investment at Coherent Wealth, said BSE looks attractive after the recent correction. According to him, the stock is showing signs of a reversal. From a positional perspective, he expects BSE to move towards Rs 3,750-3,800 levels and said the stock can be considered for buying with a stop-loss at Rs 3,150. For traders, Agarwal expects the stock to move towards Rs 3,400-3,450 levels, with a stop-loss at Rs 3,130.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 27, 2026 3:05 PM IST
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