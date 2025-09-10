Nepal Gen Z protest latest updates: Airport operations disrupted, Army deployed across Kathmandu

Nepal plunged into political turmoil on Tuesday after Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned amid escalating Gen Z-led protests across Kathmandu and other regions. Demonstrators stormed government buildings, including Parliament and the Prime Minister’s Office, and set fire to the private residences of President Ram Chandra Poudel, Oli, and several former premiers.

In response, the Nepal Army and top security officials called for calm, stressing dialogue as the only way to restore order. The Army pledged to protect the country’s sovereignty, independence, and the lives and property of its citizens while monitoring the youth-led movement closely.

Here are the latest updates:

Army patrols streets to maintain security

Nepal Army personnel were deployed across major cities, including the Kathmandu Valley, from early morning. Using loudspeakers, soldiers urged citizens to refrain from joining demonstrations and to cooperate in maintaining peace and security.

Air traffic disrupted as the Army takes control of the airport

The Nepal Army assumed control of Tribhuvan International Airport after protesters tried to breach the premises. Flight operations were partially suspended as a precaution. Air India, operating six daily flights between New Delhi and Kathmandu, cancelled four services. IndiGo and Nepal Airlines also suspended their Delhi–Kathmandu flights for the day.

Indian agencies closely monitoring unrest

According to India Today sources, Indian intelligence is tracking developments in Nepal to prevent the spread of anti-India sentiment, similar to patterns recently observed in Bangladesh. Officials are monitoring social media and other channels to counter potential threats to Indian interests and to prevent unrest from spilling over into India.

PM Modi appeals for peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the protests in Nepal and the deaths of 20 demonstrators as "heart-wrenching". In a post on X written in Nepali, Modi said he was "deeply disturbed" by the loss of young lives, emphasising that Nepal's stability, peace, and prosperity were of utmost importance. He appealed to the people of Nepal to maintain order.

Dialogue underway between Army, President, and protesters

The Nepal Army chief held midnight talks with Gen Z protesters to understand their demands. Preparations are ongoing for discussions between President Ram Chandra Poudel and youth representatives, with the Army mediating as unrest continues.