Nepal to introduce new currency note featuring disputed territories with India

Nepal has announced the printing of a new Rs 100 currency note with a map that shows the controversial territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, already termed as “artificial enlargement” and “untenable” by India.

“The meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ took a decision to print the new map of Nepal, which includes the Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani in the Rs 100 denomination bank notes,” PTI reported quoting government spokesperson Rekha Sharma.

"The cabinet approved to re-design the banknote of Rs 100 and replace the old map printed in the background of the bank note during the cabinet meetings held on April 25 and May 2,” the report quoted Sharma, who is also the Minister for Information and Communication.

On June 18, 2020, Nepal completed the process of updating the country’s political map by incorporating three strategically important areas Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas by amending its Constitution, something that India reacted sharply, calling it a “unilateral act” and terming as “untenable” the “artificial enlargement” of the territorial claims by Nepal.

India maintains Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura belong to it.

Nepal shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states – Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

In June 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' vowed to resolve the boundary dispute under the spirit of friendship during the latter's visit to India.

Currently, India and Nepal have border disputes over Kalapani - Limpiyadhura - Lipulekh trijunction between India-Nepal and China and Susta area (West Champaran district, Bihar).

Kalapani is a valley that is administered by India as a part of the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. It is situated on the Kailash Mansarovar route.

The Kali River in the Kalapani region demarcates the border between India and Nepal. The discrepancy in locating the source of the river led to boundary disputes between India and Nepal, with each country producing maps supporting their claims.

The change of course by the Gandak river is the main reason for disputes in the Susta area. Susta is located on the bank of Gandak river. It is called Narayani river in Nepal and merges into Ganges near Patna in Bihar.