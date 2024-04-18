Nestlé adds sugar to infant milk, cereal sold in many countries, including India, claims report

Nestlé reportedly adds sugar and honey to infant milk and cereal products sold in many poorer countries, contrary to international norms, a report has found.

Public Eye, a Swiss investigative organisation, sent samples of the multinational’s baby-food products sold in Asia, Africa and Latin America to a Belgian laboratory for testing. The results revealed added sugar in the form of sucrose or honey in samples of Nido, a follow-up milk formula brand intended for use for infants aged one and above, and Cerelac, a cereal aimed at children aged between six months and two years.

Related Articles

Nestle India, told several publications that the firm reduced “added sugars” by up to 30 per cent in its infant cereals portfolio over the past five years. The company’s statement added, “We regularly review our portfolio and continue to innovate and reformulate our products to further reduce the level of added sugars without compromising on quality, safety and taste.”

The Public Eye findings was first reported by the Guardian. The report claimed in India, “all Cerelac baby cereals contain added sugar, on average nearly three grams per serving.”

“Public Eye and IBFAN scrutinised around 150 products sold by the food giant in lower-income countries. Almost all the Cerelac infant cereals examined contain added sugar – nearly 4 grams per serving on average, equal to roughly a sugar cube – although they are targeted at babies from six months of age,” a press statement on Public Eye’s website added.

The World Health Organization (WHO) European guidelines recommend that no sugars or sweetening agents should be used in food for children under the age of three.

In Nestlé’s main European markets, including the UK, there is no added sugar in formulas for young children. While some cereals aimed at older toddlers contain added sugar, there is none in products targeted at babies between six months and one year.

Obesity is increasingly a problem in low- and middle-income countries. In Africa, the number of overweight children under five has increased by nearly 23% since 2000, according to the World Health Organization. Globally, more than 1 billion people are living with obesity.



