Curtain falls on British-era rules, new criminal laws come into effect from July 1. Details here

Marking a shift, India is set to usher in a new era of criminal justice as three reformed laws come into effect on July 1. These laws, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), will replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

This overhaul of the legal framework promises a more streamlined and victim-centric approach to criminal justice. The new laws emphasize victim-centricity. Provisions like allowing the registration of FIRs (First Information Reports) at any police station (Zero FIR) and mandatory videography of crime scenes for heinous offences are expected to strengthen investigations and support victims. It also includes online filing of complaints, electronic summons via SMS, and swift sharing of evidence.

The new laws state that judgments in criminal cases must be delivered within 45 days of the trial's completion, and charges must be framed within 60 days of the first hearing. A female police officer will record rape victims' statements in the presence of a guardian or relative, and medical reports must be completed within seven days.

Organised crimes and terrorism have been defined, sedition is now treason, and video recording of all searches and seizures is mandatory. A new chapter on crimes against women and children includes making the buying and selling of any child a heinous crime, with the death penalty or life imprisonment for gang rape of a minor.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita now addresses crimes like false promises of marriage, gang rape of minors, mob lynching, and chain snatching, which were not specifically covered in the current Indian Penal Code. There is also a new provision for cases where women are abandoned after being promised marriage and having sexual relations.

The new laws allow people to report incidents electronically without visiting a police station, making reporting faster and easier. With Zero FIR, anyone can file a First Information Report (FIR) at any police station, regardless of jurisdiction, eliminating delays and ensuring immediate action.

The new laws entitle victims of crimes against women to regular updates on their case within 90 days, ensuring they stay informed and involved in the legal process. They also guarantee free first-aid and medical treatment for victims of crimes against women and children at all hospitals, ensuring they receive immediate care during critical times.