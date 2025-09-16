Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
india
New IRCTC train ticket reservation rules from Oct 1: Aadhaar must for booking in first 15 minutes

New IRCTC train ticket reservation rules from Oct 1: Aadhaar must for booking in first 15 minutes

The Ministry of Railways said the move is aimed at ensuring that genuine passengers benefit from the reservation system

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 16, 2025 11:17 AM IST
New IRCTC train ticket reservation rules from Oct 1: Aadhaar must for booking in first 15 minutesIndian Railways tightens booking rules, Aadhaar compulsory for early IRCTC reservations

 

From October 1, 2025, Indian Railways will make Aadhaar authentication mandatory for booking reserved general tickets on the IRCTC website and mobile application during the first 15 minutes of reservation opening. The Ministry of Railways said the move is aimed at ensuring that genuine passengers benefit from the reservation system and that unauthorised individuals are prevented from misusing the platform.

Advertisement

The new measure will not affect the existing schedule for booking general reserved tickets at computerised PRS counters, which remains unchanged. The current 10-minute restriction on authorised railway ticketing agents for booking opening day reserved tickets will also continue without modification, the ministry clarified.

Aadhaar already mandatory for Tatkal tickets

This change follows Indian Railways’ earlier decision to enforce Aadhaar authentication for Tatkal ticket bookings beginning July 1, 2025. Under that directive, passengers are required to complete Aadhaar verification to book Tatkal tickets exclusively through the IRCTC website or its app.

Authorised ticketing agents also face restrictions under the Tatkal system. They are barred from booking first-day Tatkal tickets during the opening 30 minutes: from 10:00 am to 10:30 am for AC classes, and from 11:00 am to 11:30 am for non-AC classes.

Advertisement

The ministry said these layered restrictions across categories are designed to curb misuse, streamline the booking system, and make ticket access faster and fairer for passengers.

Published on: Sep 16, 2025 11:17 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today