New twist in battle for Tamil Nadu: DMDK joins DMK; how much does it hurt AIADMK?

Tamil Nadu's political chessboard has shifted ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. On Thursday, Vijayakanth-founded Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) formally joined the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA). The move ends weeks of speculation, during which the opposition AIADMK was also reportedly trying to bring the DMDK into its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold. The decision is politically symbolic. It is the first time the DMDK and the DMK have entered into an electoral alliance.

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DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, accompanied by senior party functionaries, met Chief Minister MK Stalin at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai, to formalise the partnership.

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"It brings me immense joy that the DMDK, founded by Captain Vijaykanth and a man who had unwavering love for Kalaignar (late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi), has joined the Secular Progressive Alliance," Stalin, who is also the DMK president, said.

Premalatha said the alliance was formed after internal consultations within the party. She further said that this alliance should have been formed in 2016. "But, after a delay of 10 years, we have joined the DMK alliance. With the blessings of both Captain and Kalaignar, we have forged a partnership with the DMK."

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On seat sharing, she said both parties will soon form a committee to decide the seats, and Stalin will announce the constituencies. "All our party cadres supported this (alliance). This time, they felt that we must align with the DMK. That is their decision, and it is my decision as well," she added.

Why is this significant?

The DMDK was founded in 2005 by actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth and quickly emerged as a significant third force in Tamil Nadu politics. In its first election in 2006, the party contested all 234 seats independently and won one seat, securing around 8.4% vote share - a notable debut for a new entrant.

Its peak came in 2011. In alliance with the AIADMK led by J Jayalalithaa, DMDK contested 41 seats and won 29, making Vijayakanth the Leader of the Opposition in the 234-member Assembly. The AIADMK-led opposition combine defeated the DMK, relegating it to third position.

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However, the party's influence declined thereafter. In 2016, DMDK led the multi-party "Makkal Nala Kootani" (People's Welfare Alliance), which included the Left parties, MDMK, and VCK, but failed to win any seats.

In 2021, it contested 60 seats in alliance with smaller parties and again drew a blank. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party was part of the AIADMK-led alliance. It contested 5 parliamentary seats, but could not win any.

From being the principal opposition in 2011 to failing to secure seats in successive elections, DMDK's trajectory has been one of sharp rise and steady decline.

How does this affect the main blocs?

The DMK-led alliance currently includes the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, Vaiko-led MDMK, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK), and Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the alliance secured a decisive mandate, winning 159 of 234 seats and polling around 45.4% vote share. The DMK alone won 133 seats with roughly 37.7%.

The NDA in Tamil Nadu, led by the AIADMK, won 75 seats with about 39.7% vote share. The AIADMK itself secured 66 seats, while the BJP won four.

The DMDK's addition may not dramatically alter arithmetic on paper, given its recent electoral performance. However, even a marginal shift in vote share can influence tightly contested constituencies.

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How have rivals reacted?

MDK's Vaiko welcomed the move, saying: "The Secular Progressive Alliance gets strengthened with this alliance. Victory for the DMK-led alliance has been confirmed with this."

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thirumavalavan, too, sounded confident of the alliance's victory after DMDK's inclusion.

The BJP, however, said that the decision was a "betrayal" of Vijayakanth's legacy. The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit said that the movement created by Captain joining the anti-people DMK will "never be forgiven by the Captain's Soul."

Speaking in Vellore, BJP leader Tamilisai Sounderrajan said, "As far as I am concerned, they (DMDK) have boarded a sinking ship. Invoking the legacy of Captain, they have forced their cadres to act as captains of a vessel that is already going down."

How serious is the threat to AIADMK?

Much will depend on whether DMDK can revive even a fraction of the vote share it once commanded.

The DMDK's 8% vote share in 2006 and its 29-seat performance in 2011 demonstrated its potential as a kingmaker in a bipolar contest. However, its inability to win seats in 2016 and 2021 suggests a diminished organisational base.

For the AIADMK, the loss is less about numbers and more about optics - the departure of a former ally who once helped it form government.

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Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in April-May 2026.