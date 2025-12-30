New Year 2026: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory. Here's what commuters should know

As Delhi prepares to ring in the New Year 2026, the Delhi Traffic Police has announced extensive traffic restrictions and diversions across central parts of the national capital, particularly around Connaught Place and India Gate, in view of large crowds expected on New Year’s Eve.

According to the advisory, special traffic arrangements will come into effect from 7 pm onwards on December 31, 2025, and will remain in force until the conclusion of New Year celebrations. The restrictions will apply to both private and public transport vehicles.

Connaught Place traffic restrictions

No vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond: (i) R/A Mandi House (ii) R/A Bengali Market (iii) North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover (iv) Minto Road – Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing (v) Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Rly. Station) (vi) R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing (vii) R/A Gole Market (viii) R/A G.P.O., New Delhi (viii) Patel Chowk (ix) Kasturba Gandhi Road - Ferozeshah Road Crossing (x) Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane (xi) R/A Windsor place.

In addition, no vehicular traffic will be allowed in the inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place, except for vehicles carrying valid passes.

Parking arrangements near Connaught Place

Motorists visiting the area can park their vehicles at designated locations in the vicinity of Connaught Place:

(i) Near Gole Dak Khana on:-

(a) Kali Bari Marg

(b) Pt. Pant Marg

(c) Bhai Veer Singh Marg

(ii) Near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR.

(iii) Near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg upto Baroda House.

(iv) Near Minto Road on D.D. Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area.

(v) Near Panchkuian Road on R.K. Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road & Basant Road towards Pahar Ganj.

(vi) Near K.G. Marg-Ferozshah Road Crossing on Copernicus Lane as well as K.G. Marg towards C-Hexagon.

(vii) Near R/A Bengali market – on Babar Road and Tansen Marg

(viii) Near Windsor Place

(a) Rajender Prasad Road

(b) Raisina Road

(ix) Near Gole Market at Peshwa Road, Service Road along Bhai Veer Singh Marg and R K Ashram Road.

(x) Near R/A Buta Singh on Jantar Mantar Road, Raisina Road.

The police clarified that parking near Connaught Place will be limited and available strictly on a first-come, first-served basis. Vehicles parked unauthorisedly will be towed and prosecuted.

Access to New Delhi Railway Station (from the south)

For commuters travelling to New Delhi Railway Station from the southern parts of the city, the following routes have been suggested:

(i) Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street- Mandir Marg- Rani Jhansi Road- R/A Jhande Walan- Desh Bandhu Gupta Road.

(ii) R/A GPO- Kali Bari Marg- Mandir Marg- Rani Jhansi Road- R/A Jhande Walan- Desh Bandhu Gupta Road.

(iii) R/A Windsor Place- Ferozeshah Road- Mandi House- ‘W’ Point- ‘A’ Point- DDU Marg- Bhav Bhuti Marg.

(iv) Entry from Connaught Place via Chelmsford Road will remain prohibited.

Motorists are advised to use the second entry gate on the Ajmeri Gate side. Old Delhi Railway Station will not be affected by these restrictions.

Restrictions near India Gate

The Delhi Traffic Police has also put in place elaborate traffic arrangements around India Gate, where heavy pedestrian movement is expected on New Year’s Eve, and in case of crowd build-up, vehicles may be diverted from Q-Point, R/A MLNP, R/A Sunheri Masjid, R/A Mar–Janpath, Rajpath–Rafi Marg, R/A Windsor Place, R/A Rajindra Prasad Road–Janpath, KG Marg–Ferozeshah Road and R/A Mandi House, while diversions may also be implemented from W-Point, Mathura Road–Purana Qila Road, Mathura Road–Sher Shah Road, SBM–Zakir Hussain Marg and SBM–Pandara Road.

Visitors heading to India Gate have been strongly advised to use public transport due to acute parking constraints.

The advisory further cautioned commuters to avoid Bhairon Road and Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan, owing to congestion caused by large crowds near Delhi Zoo.

Delhi Traffic Police urged the public to plan their journeys well in advance, follow traffic rules, cooperate with traffic personnel on duty, and stay updated through official channels, including the Delhi Traffic Police website, social media handles, WhatsApp number 8750871493, and helpline numbers 1095 and 011-25844444.