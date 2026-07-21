Do you live near a toll plaza? NHAI now lets you get monthly passes from your phone

Commuters living near toll plazas on national highways can now buy their monthly local pass from their phones, no trip to the toll booth required. The National Highways Authority of India has added two new features to its RajmargYatra mobile app: a digital Local Pass facility and the MargMitra Help Centre, a multilingual assistance platform for highway users.

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Buying a local pass without leaving home

The Local Pass feature lets residents within a 20 km radius of an eligible toll plaza purchase a monthly unlimited-travel pass entirely through the app. Previously, this required a physical visit to the plaza along with supporting documents to establish eligibility.

The first rollout is at the Mundka–Bakkarwala Toll Plaza on Urban Extension Road-II in Delhi, with expansion to other plazas planned in the coming months.

The process works through consent-based integration with government platforms including DigiLocker and VAHAN, which automatically pull the commuter's verified address, vehicle number and linked FASTag details. Eligibility is confirmed through GIS-based location verification, removing the need for manual paperwork entirely.

MargMitra: A single window for highway queries and complaints

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Alongside the local pass, NHAI has introduced MargMitra, an AI-assisted help centre built into the RajmargYatra app that allows users to type or speak queries, feedback or complaints in any of India's 22 scheduled languages.

The platform covers a wide range of services including FASTag recharge, KYC requirements, refund status, annual and local pass queries and general highway information. For issues that need intervention, complaints can be lodged directly through the interface and are automatically routed to the relevant department. Users can track the progress of their complaint in real time and file an appeal if they are unsatisfied with the resolution.

MargMitra also lets users check FASTag blacklisting status, view pending e-notices and flag road safety concerns such as stalled vehicles or encroachments on national highways.

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Growing uptake on the app

The additions build on an already active user base. More than 80 lakh annual passes have been sold through the RajmargYatra app with real-time activation, according to NHAI.

The app is available on both Android and iOS.