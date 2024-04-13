NHRC sends Sandeshkhali probe report to Bengal govt, ask it to submit its action-taken report

An investigation by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) into the Sandeshkhali violence in West Bengal has discovered numerous human rights issues over the past few years. These include sexual exploitation, land seizure, denial of voting rights and a form of forced migration.

On Friday, NHRC decided to send the inquiry report to the state government and the state police, directing them to file their action-taken reports on the 12 recommendations within eight weeks.

The NHRC also plans to approach the Calcutta High Court to participate in the court proceedings.

The report also said when the residents complained to the police, they were told to approach the accused including the Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Sheikh Shahjahan, who was arrested by the state police on February 29 after being on the run for 55 days. and seek a compromise.

The residents of Sandeshkhali have also alleged that they were not allowed to vote and that supporters of miscreants cast votes on their behalf. The women residents of the area have narrated several distressing events including instances of harassment, physical torture, and sexual assault.

According to the police station’s data, three minor girls and 37 adult women were still 'untraced' in the area between January 1, 2023 and February 25, 2024.

The alleged offences committed in the island village of Sandeshkhali are among the top election issues in Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have repeatedly referred to the allegations to criticise the TMC, especially on the question of women’s safety. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said the state government took swift action against the perpetrators and accused the BJP of vendetta politics.

On Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court issued a crucial directive, ordering a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter. Recognising the need for all possible assistance, the court emphasises the importance of the state facilitating the investigative process.

Directing the probe agency to file a report on the illegal conversion of agricultural land for pisciculture, the high court said the probe would be monitored by the court.

On April 4, the Calcutta HC slammed the West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over allegations of extortion, land grab, and sexual assault arising from Sandeshkhali.

The West Bengal government was accused of trying to protect Shahjahan Sheikh, a powerful local party leader implicated in the Sandeshkhali case.

Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates faced serious allegations from women in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas, for committing severe abuses and atrocities. Several women on the island accused the TMC leader and his associates of engaging in "land-grabbing and sexual assault" through coercion.