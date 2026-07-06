'I've given everything': Cristiano Ronaldo confirms 2026 World Cup will be his last

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the final World Cup of his illustrious career, stating he has "given everything" to football and will walk away from the international stage with "a clear conscience," regardless of how Portugal's campaign concludes. The 41-year-old announced the pre-match conference ahead of Portugal's Round of 16 clash against Spain.

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Ronaldo's announcement

"This is my last World Cup," Ronaldo said, ending speculation about his plans for 2030, which Portugal will co-host. Despite the symbolic significance, he ruled out extending his international career.

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Reflecting on his journey, Ronaldo said he has no regrets about his time with Portugal.

"I'll leave with a clear conscience. I've given everything," he said, emphasising his decision remains unchanged regardless of Portugal's campaign.

The Portuguese captain also expressed gratitude for what football has given him throughout his career.

"God has been generous to me," Ronaldo said. "I feel fulfilled."

41-year-old GOAT

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Ronaldo has enjoyed another memorable tournament despite being 41. He has already scored three goals, including his first-ever goal in a World Cup knockout match, helping Portugal reach the Round of 16. During the tournament, he also became the first player in history to score in six different FIFA World Cups, extending a record that underlines his remarkable longevity.

Speaking about the atmosphere at the tournament, Ronaldo described this edition as particularly special.

"This has been the World Cup that has filled me emotionally the most," he said, praising the support from fans throughout the competition.

The veteran forward also dismissed ongoing discussions about when he should retire, insisting the decision has always belonged to him.

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"I will finish when I decide," Ronaldo said, making it clear that the timing of his farewell would not be influenced by outside opinion.

Portugal now faces Spain in one of the biggest fixtures of the Round of 16, with a place in the quarterfinals at stake.

Neymar also retires

Neymar's international career ended in heartbreak as Brazil crashed out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a shock Round of 16 defeat to Norway. The Brazilian superstar announced his retirement from international football after the match, ending a 16-year journey as Brazil's all-time leading men's goalscorer with 80 international goals.