‘No better example…’: PM Modi hails Somnath Temple as symbol of Indian civilization’s indomitable spirit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, to mark 1,000 years since the first recorded attack on the historic site. In a blogpost, he called the temple a symbol of India's enduring civilisation, standing strong despite repeated destruction over the centuries.

Modi said, "There can be no better example of our civilisation's indomitable spirit than Somnath, which stands gloriously, overcoming odds and struggle."

He recalled that the temple was first attacked by Turkish ruler Mahmud Ghazni in 1024 AD and has been rebuilt several times after further attacks. Modi described the story of Somnath as one of the unbreakable courage of many Indians who defended the nation's culture and civilisation.

PM Modi highlighted the temple's endurance as a powerful symbol. He said, "They are footnotes in the annals of history, while Somnath stands bright, radiating far beyond the horizon, reminding us of the eternal spirit that remained undiminished by the attack of 1026." He called Somnath "a song of hope" that shows how faith and belief in goodness can create lasting strength, even when hate and fanaticism cause temporary destruction.

Linking Somnath's resilience to India's progress, Modi said, "If the Somnath Temple, which was attacked a thousand years ago and faced continuous attacks thereon, could rise again and again, then we can surely restore our great nation to the glory it embodied a thousand years ago before the invasions.” He added, "With the blessings of Shree Somnath Mahadev, we move forward with a renewed resolve to build a Viksit Bharat, where civilisational wisdom guides us to work for the welfare of the whole world."

Jai Somnath!



2026 marks 1000 years since the first attack on Somnath took place. Despite repeated attacks subsequently, Somnath stands tall! This is because Somnath’s story is about the unbreakable courage of countless children of Bharat Mata who protected our culture and… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2026

Modi referred to the values and determination driving India's resurgence. He said, "It is our value systems and the determination of our people that have made India the centre of global attention today. The world is seeing India with hope and optimism. They want to invest in our innovative youngsters." He noted that India's art, culture, music, yoga, and Ayurveda are gaining worldwide recognition and helping address global challenges.

Reflecting on history, Modi stated that those who attacked the temple are now "dust in the wind," leaving behind only destruction, while Somnath remains a symbol of hope.

Turning to modern history, Modi credited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for starting the temple's reconstruction after independence. He recalled, "A visit during Diwali time in 1947 moved him so much that he announced that the temple will be rebuilt there. Finally, on May 11th 1951, a grand Temple in Somnath opened its doors to devotees and Dr. Rajendra Prasad was present there."

Patel did not live to see the reopening, but his vision was realised. Modi also mentioned that then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was not fully supportive, but Dr Rajendra Prasad stood firm and the rest is history.

Modi concluded by saying that the same spirit that helped Somnath stand firm is visible across India, which has emerged as a bright spot of global growth after centuries of invasions and colonial rule.