'No, CEO is not a nominee of Singapore Airlines’: Tata's N Chandrasekaran rebuts Praful Patel’s ‘silent partner’ charge

Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran has strongly defended Singapore Airlines’ role in Air India’s operations and pushed back against former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel’s recent criticism in the aftermath of the AI171 crash that killed over 270 people in Ahmedabad on June 12.

In an interview with Times Now’s Navika Kumar, Chandrasekaran responded to Patel’s comments questioning Singapore Airlines’ “silence” and their maintenance responsibility for Air India’s wide-body fleet, as well as the suggestion that Air India CEO Campbell Wilson was a nominee of the Singaporean carrier.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“Singapore Airlines has been a great partner,” Chandrasekaran said, adding that since Tata’s acquisition of Air India, the airline has “helped us in many dimensions.” He credited Singapore Airlines and Vistara with contributing “best-in-class benchmarks” and safety processes that have shaped Air India’s operations. “Their CEO is in constant touch with me. They have reached out even at this time and have been offering all the help they can,” he added.

Addressing Patel’s claim about CEO Wilson’s appointment, Chandrasekaran firmly denied any link to Singapore Airlines. “No, the CEO is not a nominee of Singapore Airlines. In fact, when he was hired by me, he had to quit Singapore Airlines and join Air India as an employee,” he clarified. “At that time, Singapore Airlines did not have a stake. We owned 100% of Air India.” He pointed out that Singapore Airlines only acquired a 25% stake after the merger with Vistara.

Advertisement

Taking aim at Patel’s broader remarks, Chandrasekaran also noted that the Boeing 787s currently in Air India’s fleet were not a Tata-era acquisition. “787s were also bought by Air India in 2013. And I think Mr Patel was there at that time,” he said pointedly, referencing Patel’s tenure as civil aviation minister from 2004 to 2011.

The exchange comes amid heightened scrutiny of Air India’s operations and partnerships following the AI171 crash. While investigations are ongoing, Chandrasekaran's remarks sought to underline Air India’s commitment to safety and defend the airline’s international collaborations from political criticism.