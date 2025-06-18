‘They seem to be in hiding...’: Praful Patel questions Singapore Airlines’ silence on AI crash, JV role

Former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel has questioned Singapore Airlines’ silence in the wake of the Air India 787 crash, spotlighting its strategic stake in the airline and its links to aircraft maintenance oversight.

In a sharply worded post on X, Patel challenged Singapore Airlines—Air India’s joint venture partner and shareholder—for not speaking publicly after the June 12 disaster that killed 241 people.

“There remains a surprising silence—or perhaps ignorance—about the role of a substantial shareholder,” he wrote. “Guess the name: Singapore Airlines.”

Patel noted that Campbell Wilson, Air India’s CEO, is a nominee of Singapore Airlines and formerly led its low-cost carrier, Scoot. “They seem to be in hiding,” he said. “Why this deafening silence, SQ?”

Singapore Airlines holds a 25.1% stake in Air India via its partnership with the Tata Group and plays a key role in its management. While the airline itself is not directly responsible for maintaining a significant number of Air India’s wide-body aircraft, SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC)—a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines—has been appointed as a strategic partner to develop Air India’s base maintenance facilities in Bengaluru.

The arrangement positions Singapore’s aviation ecosystem in a close technical advisory role as Air India upgrades its fleet operations.

Patel’s comments arrive amid ongoing investigations into the fatal crash of Air India flight AI171, that went down shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad en route to London Gatwick. Only one person survived, making it one of the deadliest crashes in Indian aviation history. Early data points to a rare dual engine power loss, though the exact cause remains under review.

India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation has since ordered emergency inspections of all Boeing 787s operated by Indian carriers.